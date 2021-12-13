Leaders of S. Korea, Uzbekistan Hold Summit Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and Uzbekistan held a summit in Seoul on Friday, agreeing to expand cooperation in health care, energy and information and communication technology(ICT), while accelerating talks on a free trade deal.President Moon Jae-in welcomed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the nation's capital, as he began his three-day state visit, noting that it is meaningful to hold this year's final summit meeting with the Uzbek leader, given that his first summit of the year was held virtually with Mirziyoyev, who he considers his brother.The two sides agreed to diversify supply chains at a bilateral rare metal center that began operation in April 2019, and to expand cooperation in the development of new renewable energy and improving efficiency.Seoul will participate in Tashkent's construction of a general hospital and national cancer center, and the two sides will also join efforts in tackling climate change and fostering future industries.The Uzbek leader, referring to Moon as his "older brother," expressed unwavering support for his peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization, as well as his push to declare a formal end to the Korean War.The leaders adopted a joint statement on reaffirming efforts to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.