Coastal Sea Levels Rose 9.1 cm over Past 30 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Sea levels along the nation’s coastlines have risen by an average three-point-03 millimeters annually over the past 30 years, rising nine-point-one centimeters in total.According to the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency's analysis of data from 21 tide stations on Monday, it was the highest along the eastern coast with an annual average of three-point-71 millimeters.Sea levels rose an average three-point-07 millimeters along the western coast, and two-point-61 millimeters along the south. Waters surrounding the eastern Ulleung Island rose the fastest at an average six-point-17 millimeters per year.The rate, which stood at three-point-eight millimeters a year between 1991 and 2000, jumped more than ten percent to four-point-27 millimeters between 2011 and 2020.Compared to the global annual average recorded by the IPCC, the sea level rise in South Korea was point-three millimeters higher between 1971 and 2006, but point-one millimeters lower between 2006 and 2018.