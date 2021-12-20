eSIM Service to Be Available Next September

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Starting from September 1 of next year, people in the nation will be able to use eSIMs, or embedded SIM cards, which would enable users to have two phone numbers in one smartphone.The Ministry of Science and ICT unveiled on Tuesday plans to implement eSIM services.Though it plays the same role as a Universal Subscriber Identity Module(USIM), eSIMs enable users to download a SIM card to their phone from a telecom operator using QR codes without needing a physical SIM card.The latest service will enable users to have dual SIMs, or the use of two SIM cards. With the use of two cards, users will be able to have two separate numbers within one smartphone.Ahead of introducing eSIM services next September, the government plans to provide the institutional foundation for commercializing eSIMs, including enhancing related regulations and revamping related systems.