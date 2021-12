Photo : YONHAP News

A rapid PCR test that can detect the new omicron variant of COVID-19 in several hours will be put into use from Thursday.Health authorities said the new test kit, which can detect the alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron variants within three to four hours, will now be available at testing sites.Previous methods could only identify four major variants, not omicron, and took three to five days to confirm the omicron infection.Health authorities said the new PCR test is the world's first to differentiate five major variants within a single test.The new test was jointly developed by the government and the private sector based on local technology.