The government intends to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical company Novavax for primary vaccinations.Kim Ki-nam of the state vaccine task force said Thursday that once the Novavax vaccine receives approval, which could happen as early as January, it will be used only for first-time vaccinationsThe European Medicines Agency(EMA) and World Health Organization(WHO) have already given emergency approval for the vaccine, and Seoul is now reviewing its safety for adults aged 18 and older.Kim said further study is needed on the vaccine's efficacy when used for booster shots.