Moon Calls for High Vigilance in Final Stretch of His Government

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for continued vigilance against COVID-19, noting that the government's readiness should be at its highest in the remaining four months of his term.Presiding over the year's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon urged ministers to fulfill their responsibilities to the end with extraordinary determination amid the ongoing risk-filled COVID-19 crisis.Domestically, he asked for exerted efforts toward providing compensation and support to small businesses that have suffered big losses because of the prolonged pandemic and amid the omicron variant spread.Externally, the president called for a proactive response to sudden changes in the world trade environment, such as protectionism, technological hegemony, carbon neutrality and digital transition.He also urged officials to pay particular attention to global supply chain disruptions, reinforcing inspection of items with heavy dependence on imports, expanding the local production base and diversifying import channels.