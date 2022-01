Photo : YONHAP News

Two more members of boyband BTS -- RM and Jin -- have fully recovered from COVID-19 and were released from quarantine as of noon on Tuesday.The group's management agency Big Hit Music posted the notice on BTS' fan community platform, Weverse.The agency said the two showed no particular symptoms during the isolation period. Jin had a mild fever in the early stage of at-home treatment but has fully recovered.The two members tested positive on Christmas Day. Jin got tested after reporting flu-like symptoms, while RM underwent testing after returning from the U.S. He had stayed there a little longer following their concerts in Los Angeles.Both were fully vaccinated in August.With RM, Jin and earlier Suga recovering from the novel coronavirus, the seven-member act is anticipated to resume group activities soon.