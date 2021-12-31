Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung, LG Showcase Future Generation Technologies at CES

Written: 2022-01-06 14:20:14Updated: 2022-01-06 15:56:34

Samsung, LG Showcase Future Generation Technologies at CES

Photo : YONHAP News

Leading conglomerates Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics showcased their latest future generation technologies at an annual global exhibition this week.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show(CES) running from Wednesday to Saturday in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics unveiled its interactive life companion robot, Samsung Bot i.

The robot can have a conversation with the user and move around to assist them, while equipped with the telepresence function for remote user control.

Samsung also showcased artificial intelligence(AI)-based assistant AI Avatar that utilizes ultra-wideband(UWB) location technology to operate smart home appliances.

LG Electronics introduced its AI-based information providing robots, LG CLOi GuideBot and LG CLOi ServeBot, as well as the AI-based LG Omnipod self-driving concept equipped with a display panel and electronics products.

Some two-thousand-200 companies from around 150 countries are participating at this year's CES, held both on- and offline, of which about 500 are from South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >