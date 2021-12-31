Samsung, LG Showcase Future Generation Technologies at CES

Photo : YONHAP News

Leading conglomerates Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics showcased their latest future generation technologies at an annual global exhibition this week.At this year's Consumer Electronics Show(CES) running from Wednesday to Saturday in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics unveiled its interactive life companion robot, Samsung Bot i.The robot can have a conversation with the user and move around to assist them, while equipped with the telepresence function for remote user control.Samsung also showcased artificial intelligence(AI)-based assistant AI Avatar that utilizes ultra-wideband(UWB) location technology to operate smart home appliances.LG Electronics introduced its AI-based information providing robots, LG CLOi GuideBot and LG CLOi ServeBot, as well as the AI-based LG Omnipod self-driving concept equipped with a display panel and electronics products.Some two-thousand-200 companies from around 150 countries are participating at this year's CES, held both on- and offline, of which about 500 are from South Korea.