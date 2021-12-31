UN Security Council Expected to Weigh In on N. Korea Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) is widely expected to convene a meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, much as it had after the North launched its first so-called hypersonic missile last year.The launch has already been condemned by the U.S. with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating so in phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Hiyashi Yoshimasa on Wednesday.According to Yonhap News Agency, a State Department spokesperson called it a violation of multiple UNSC resolutions earlier the same day.A senior official of Seoul's foreign ministry echoed the remark, saying UN resolutions ban all missile launches using ballistic missile technologies. The official said the government is closely communicating with major UNSC members, including the U.S., about possible responses to the North's latest launch.On Wednesday morning, North Korea launched what it claims to be a hypersonic missile into the East Sea. It is its first show of force this year, though it’s second so-called hypersonic missile test.