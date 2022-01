Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Tuesday morning.The JCS announced it in a text message to reporters at around 7:30 a.m. but details have yet to be disclosed.Military authorities are reportedly analyzing the launch, such as the range and type of projectile.The launch comes six days after the North test-fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea from the northern province of Jagang, claiming it was a hypersonic missile.The military usually discloses missile launches to the media quickly when it detects a ballistic missile.