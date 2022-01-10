First Batch of Antiviral COVID-19 Pills Arrive in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of oral COVID-19 treatment landed in South Korea Thursday afternoon.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum hailed the arrival, saying that Korea now has another weapon in its fight against the virus other than vaccines.He said medical professionals will begin to supply antiviral pills to patients from as early as Friday, which will make Korea one of the first countries to begin administering the oral medication.He expressed high hopes, saying that clinical trials showed the pills reduce the risks of hospitalizations and deaths by 88 percent when consumed within five days since symptoms began to show.The government plans to prescribe the first batch of COVID-19 pills to patients with mild to moderate symptoms who have the potential to develop severe symptoms, and to those with weak immune system or seniors aged 65 and older.Authorities say they will flexibly adjust groups of patients eligible for the COVID-19 pills as it monitors the drug supply and infection trends in the country.