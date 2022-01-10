Culture Less than Half of Adults Read at least 1 Book in Past Year

Less than half of adults in the country were found to have read at least one book in the past year.



According to the culture ministry's survey of six-thousand adults on Friday, 47-point-five percent of respondents said they read at least one book between September 2020 and August 2021, down eight-point-two percentage points from 2019.



Those who read at least one book were found to have read an average four-point-five books during the 12-month period, three books less than 2019.



In a separate survey of three-thousand-320 students in fourth grade to high school, the reading rate was 91-point-four percent, down zero-point-seven percent from 2019. The students read an average 34-point-four books a year, also down by six-point-six books.



Asked about factors that deter reading, 26-point-five percent of adults said there just isn't enough time, while another 26-point-two percent said they consume other forms of media. Among students, 23-point-seven percent said they more frequently resort to smartphones, television and online games.