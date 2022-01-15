N. Korea Fired 2 Short-range Ballistic Missiles from Train

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its latest launch on Friday was of two short-range ballistic missiles fired from a train.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday a railway-based missile regiment in North Pyongan Province conducted a firing drill the previous day aimed at checking and judging the proficiency in the unit's action procedures.It marks the regime's second known missile launch using a railway platform since the first one reported last September in South Pyongan Province.KCNA said the regiment received a firepower mission at short notice from the General Staff Friday morning before swiftly moving to the firing ground, and precisely struck the set target in the East Sea with two tactical guided missiles.The North also unveiled a photo of the sea target being struck. Observers say the missiles appear to be the KN-23 type modeled after Russia's Iskander ballistic missile.The North said the launch was supervised by commanding officers of the Korean People's Army and leading officials of the Academy of Defense Science, but did not mention leader Kim Jong-un's attendance.On Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles eastward into the East Sea from the inland region of Uiju in North Pyongan Province at 2:41 and 2:52 p.m. This was the military regime's third launch this year.