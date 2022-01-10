Presidential Candidates Continue Canvassing on Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates of the ruling and opposition parties continued their canvassing over the weekend to woo voters ahead of the March 9 presidential election.Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Sunday visited the border area of Goseong in Gangwon Province and vowed to resume tourism to North Korea's Mount Geumgang. The tour program has been suspended since 2008.Lee, who is campaigning in the province for the second day, also pledged to create a special international tourism zone in the eastern region and to pursue a tour program inside the Demilitarized Zone.Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol announced an election pledge to improve the transportation system in the capital region on Sunday.In a press conference in Seoul, Yoon vowed to turn aboveground sections of urban railways in the greater Seoul area into underground sections – the 23-point-eight trillion won project is expected to create about 200-thousand new jobs.Minor opposition Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jeung, who recently suspended campaign activities amid low ratings, visited the site of a construction accident in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Sunday.Minor opposition People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo reaffirmed his intent not to unify candidacy, but said that there are calls for forming a coalition with PPP candidate Yoon and Ahn running as the unified candidate for the opposition bloc.