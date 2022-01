Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

A government agency will support the rehabilitation and employment of the disabled living in a war-affected region in Vietnam.The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) announced Tuesday that it will inject some 12 million U.S. dollars into building a center for the disabled and their families in central Quang Tri Province by 2026.The center will house rehabilitation programs for people who suffer from physical long-term effects of the Vietnam War, such as disabilities or illnesses caused by landmines and defoliant.In the long-run, the agency plans to further expand support by including training programs for physical therapists and social workers.Quang Tri Province, where the demilitarized zone was located during the Vietnam War, records the highest number of disabled in the country. Some 25-thousand local residents with disabilities are expected to benefit from the services offered by KOICA’s center.