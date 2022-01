Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected to hit the greater Seoul area on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday forecast snowfall of up to five centimeters for the capital region on Wednesday afternoon, with some parts getting as much as seven centimeters.The weather agency said the snowfall then will move to southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, eastern Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong Provinces and inland Gyeongsang Province areas through Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.Some areas in eastern parts of Gangwon Province, Ulleung Island and Dokdo stand to record up to 15 centimeters of snow.Morning lows nationwide on Wednesday will hover from minus 12 degrees Celsius to minus two degrees, while the mercury will recover to minus two degrees to eight degrees in the afternoon hours.