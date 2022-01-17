Seoul to Transform 1 Mln Old Structures into Low-Carbon Buildings by 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

By 2026, Seoul plans to transform one million old buildings into energy-efficient low-carbon structures that emit less greenhouse gasses as part of its countermeasures against climate change.The Seoul Metropolitan Government revealed the five-year, 10-trillion-won plan on Thursday, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.The capital city will also aim to raise the percentage of electric cars to ten percent of all vehicles by 2026 and slash annual greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent compared to 2005, to 35 million tons.Starting from 2023, the Seoul government will make Zero Energy Building(ZEB) mandatory for new private buildings on sites measuring more than 100-thousand square meters in total building floor area.ZEB refers to construction characterized by zero net energy consumption and zero carbon emissions calculated over a period of time.Also by exploring various sources of energy, the capital city will seek to raise the penetration rate of renewable energy from last year’s four-point-two percent to 21 percent by 2030.In terms of traffic, Seoul will expand the number of electric car chargers through the city from last year’s 20-thousand to 220-thousand by 2026.