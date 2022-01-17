Menu Content

Moon, Egyptian President Agree to Make Joint Efforts to Complete K-9 Deal

2022-01-21

Moon, Egyptian President Agree to Make Joint Efforts to Complete K-9 Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday for talks on cooperation between the two nations in defense and transportation.

Moon's trip marks the second visit to the African country by a South Korean president and the first since 2006. 

In the summit, the two leaders discussed negotiations for South Korea's export of K-9 self-propelled howitzers to Egypt.

In a joint statement following the summit, President Moon said that the two leaders agreed that the ongoing negotiations for the K-9 deal will contribute greatly to strengthening the Egyptian military’s capabilities. Additionally, the technology cooperation and local production of the howitzer will be a model case of mutual cooperation.

Moon added that the two leaders agreed to jointly work to complete the deal. 

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct joint research into the feasibility of a potential bilateral free trade agreement.
