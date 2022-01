Photo : YONHAP News

People who were hospitalized for vaccine side effects within six weeks of vaccination are now exempt from the COVID-19 pass system.According to health authorities, the expanded exemptions for the system go into effect on Monday. Exemptions will also be given to those who applied for government compensation for vaccine side effects but didn’t receive it as no causal links were established.Previously, only those who fully recovered from the virus, whose second shot was postponed after a major side effect, or those with immune deficiencies or on anticancer drugs were granted exemption.The newly eligible people can access a related electronic certificate through the COOV mobile app or other platforms operated by Kakao or Naver, or pick up a physical certificate at a public health center.