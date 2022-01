Photo : YONHAP News

SK hynix saw its sales top 40 trillion won last year thanks to a boom in the semiconductor market, recording its best ever performance since its foundation in 1983.According to the memory chipmaker on Friday, its sales last year amounted to 42-point-998 trillion won, or up nearly 35 percent from 2020.The figure is higher than the 40-point-445 trillion won the world's second largest NAND memory chip maker reaped in sales in 2018, amid a so-called semiconductor “super cycle,” which is when demand for memory chips is high.SK hynix’s operating profit reached some 12-point-four trillion won in 2021, up 147-point-six percent from the previous year.The company’s latest feat apparently resulted from a surge in demand for memory chips amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.