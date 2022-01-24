Menu Content

Rival Parties Wrangle over Presidential Candidate Debates

Written: 2022-01-28 16:01:52

Rival Parties Wrangle over Presidential Candidate Debates

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and main opposition parties on Friday continued to wrangle over presidential candidate debates.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said it will participate in a four-way televised debate involving two minor party candidates on Thursday, only if the ruling Democratic Party(DP) agrees to a one-on-one debate on Monday.

PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong who leads his party's debate negotiation urged the DP to agree to the head-to-head format between the PPP's Yoon Suk Yeol and the DP's Lee Jae-myung from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.

This comes after the DP urged the PPP to agree to both the two-way debate as well as the four-way debate involving People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party's Sim Sang-jeung on Monday.

The top three over-the-air broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS, earlier proposed two rounds of the four-way debate for Monday and Thursday.

The PPP wants the four-way debate to be held on Thursday, following the two-way discourse.

Meanwhile, Sim criticized the possible debate among the two major parties as a violation of the election law, while Ahn called it a repudiation of democracy.
