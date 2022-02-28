Menu Content

Korean
English

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry: Russia's Role Important in Resolving N. Korea's Nuke Issue

Written: 2022-03-03 15:38:29Updated: 2022-03-03 15:45:33

Unification Ministry: Russia's Role Important in Resolving N. Korea's Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry says South Korea will continue to seek Russia's cooperation to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, despite Russia being under intense international sanctions. 

A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that Seoul is cooperating with Moscow to resume the Moon administration's peninsular peace process and completely resolve North Korea's nuclear issue. The official added that the ministry pledges continued efforts.

Citing phone talks held between the nuclear envoys of Seoul and Moscow on Wednesday, the official emphasized Russia's importance in making progress on future inter-Korean issues.

The official explained that although Seoul believes the Russian invasion of Ukraine is an “unjustified act that violates international law,” it is seeking a comprehensive approach to both the North Korea issue and Russian sanctions as the two are complex issues.

When asked about North Korea voting against a UN resolution condemning Russia, the official said South Korea takes a different stance and does not agree with North Korea's position.
