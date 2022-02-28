Variety Includes Youn Yuh-jung and Jung Ho-Yeon on List of Influential Women in Showbiz

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actresses Youn Yuh-jung and Jung Ho-yeon have been recognized as influential women in global entertainment.Variety, one of Hollywood's most renowned publications, included the two on its list of “Women That Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment” on Wednesday.The report said Youn first came to the attention of U.S. audiences in 2021 when the veteran actor made her Hollywood film debut in “Minari,” stating that she dominated award ceremonies that year to grab an Oscar, a SAG Award, a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit Award.As for Jung, the weekly introduced her as one of “The Women of Squid Game,” saying “it is hard to overstate the gargantuan success of ‘Squid Game’ and its actors.” This latest list also included Kim Ji-yeon, CEO of Siren Pictures and executive producer of the show, as well as Kim Joo-ryoung, another star in the series.Other South Koreans on the list were Min Hee-jin, CEO of indie label ADOR. The label is a recent launch by Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS. Also featured is Kim Min-young, Netflix’s vice president of content across Asia, excluding India. Kim made the list for the second consecutive year.The magazine releases its list each year in honor of International Women’s Day which falls on March 8.