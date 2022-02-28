Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Holds Phone Talks with UK Prime Minister

Written: 2022-03-15 09:30:25Updated: 2022-03-15 10:28:05

Yoon Holds Phone Talks with UK Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to deepen relations between the two nations in phone talks on Monday.

Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday in a press briefing that Yoon spoke with Johnson on the phone for 15 minutes to discuss shared global concerns and bilateral objectives.

The two sides reportedly agreed on the importance of cooperation with the U.S. and the UN Security Council for the denuclearization of North Korea amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a series of missile launches by the North.

The spokesperson said Yoon and Johnson agreed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a threat to values that South Korea and Britain share as well as an attack of freedom and democracy.

The two leaders also agreed to seek an in-person meeting as soon as Yoon takes office.

According to Downing Street, Yoon expressed his concern about the North's missile tests, and Johnson said that the U.K. would continue to maintain a tough position at the Security Council.
