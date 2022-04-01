Yoon, EU President Agree to Seek Summit in S. Korea in Second Half

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and the head of the European Union(EU) have agreed to seek a summit in South Korea as early as in the second half of this year.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said Yoon made the agreement in a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.In the 25-minute call, Yoon denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an act of aggression that can never be justified, and reiterated the importance of the international community's unified response for peace in Ukraine.The EU chief expressed gratitude for South Korea's sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.Yoon proposed that South Korea and the EU expand cooperation in the areas of health, the environment and digital transitions and work together to establish an international order based on international regulations.The EU chief agreed with the sentiment, referring to South Korea as Europe's "strategic partner" in dealing with major global challenges.The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.