Nikkei: S. Korea Seeks to Attend Quad Summit as Observer in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly sought to attend the Quad summit, set for next month in Japan, as an observer.The Japanese daily Nikkei reported the development on Thursday, quoting a high-ranking official of the member states of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which consists of the U.S., Australia, India and Japan.According to the report, Yoon's side has unofficially approached the Quad about attending the group's upcoming summit as an observer.The newspaper also said that Yoon was considering separate bilateral talks with the United States and Japan as well as a trilateral summit in Japan.Nikkei speculated that if U.S. President Joe Biden decides to visit South Korea after the Quad summit in Japan, South Korea may refrain from attending the Quad as its summit with the U.S. in Seoul will have priority.