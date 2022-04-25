Prosecution Urges Parliamentary Speaker to Reconsider Vote on Disputed Bills

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have urged National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to reconsider holding a vote on a pair of disputed bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative power.Deputy Prosecutor General Park Sung-jin made the appeal on Wednesday, saying the bills, if passed, would restrict the prosecutors from conducting a probe or requesting a police investigation even when an offender, an accomplice, or additional crimes are discovered.The deputy prosecutor argued that stripping the service of its investigative authority and restricting its right to indict are unconstitutional.He also pointed out that not a single public hearing was held to gather opinions on the bills, and that their review in a plenary session of the legislation committee lasted less than ten minutes.Park urged parliament to not only look into the unconstitutionality of the bills, but also whether there were any violations of parliamentary procedure.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office plans to file a constitutional lawsuit and seek a court injunction to suspend the bills if they are passed through parliament.