Yoon: PPP Will Handle DP's Push to Pass Disputed Prosecution Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says his party will handle the possibility of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) railroading a set of disputed prosecution reform bills through parliament, apparently keeping a distance from the controversial issue.Yoon, who was asked on the matter on his way to work Wednesday morning, instead asked journalists to pay attention to various announcements that will be made by his transition team later in the day.According to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin, the president-elect urged parliament to take time to hold an in-depth discussion to generate an outcome that meets the public's wishes.The spokesperson said many people are concerned about how the bills, once enacted, would directly affect their lives as well as protection from crimes targeting the socially vulnerable and minorities.The ruling party unilaterally passed the bills through the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee early Wednesday morning. While the DP will seek to put the bills to a plenary vote, the main opposition People Power Party plans to block the move through a filibuster.