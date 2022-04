Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 for summit talks with his counterparts.The White House said in a statement that Biden will travel to the two nations to further deepen bilateral ties between the governments, economies and people.The statement said President Biden will hold bilateral meetings with newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.The White House said the leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand close cooperation to deliver practical results.In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad group of Australia, Japan, India and the United States.