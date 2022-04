Photo : YONHAP News

The 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival(JIFF) will kick off on Thursday for a ten-day run in the southwestern city of North Jeolla Province.The nation’s largest showcase of indie and art house films will be held offline this year, unlike the two previous years, amid the easing of quarantine regulations.This year, the festival will see the participation of 217 films from 56 countries, including 94 South Korean films.The opening film for this year’s festival is “After Yang” directed by South Korean-born American filmmaker Kogonada, who directed the hit TV series “Pachinko.” Some 170 guests are set to attend the opening ceremony, including South Korean actors Na Moon-hee, Song Sae-byeok and Park Ha-sun.Awards will be given out next Wednesday.Launched in 2000, JIFF has grown to become a premiere event for alternative movies.