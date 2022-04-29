Yoon's Policy Consultation Delegation Returns from Trip to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's policy consultation delegation to Japan returned from a five-day trip on Thursday.Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, who headed the delegation, told reporters that the delegation will make efforts to ensure the incoming Yoon government takes measures to follow up on issues discussed with Japanese officials during the trip as soon as Yoon takes office.The chief delegate said that Japan remains unchanged about its export controls against South Korea, Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, and a South Korean court order for Japanese companies to compensate forced labor victims.However, Chung said Japan did not disagree with the delegation's suggestion that the two nations put their heads together to reach a desirable solution.Tokyo has voiced opposition to compensation for forced labor victims through the seizure and selling of Japanese corporate assets in accordance with a South Korean court ruling.Regarding the matter, the delegation reportedly told Japanese officials that Seoul and Tokyo should engage in sincere dialogue and work to find solutions acceptable to the concerned parties.The delegation met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and about 50 Japanese figures during the trip.