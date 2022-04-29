KDCA Chief Denies Political Motive behind Lifting of Outdoor Mask Mandate

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) dismissed allegations that political motivations on the part of the incumbent government had prompted its decision to lift the outdoor mask-wearing requirement.Asked about President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team expressing dismay over the decision, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong replied on Friday that authorities announced two weeks prior that they would make a decision after monitoring the level of the viral spread.Jeong said the the policy change comes after taking into account a consistent decline in cases over the past six weeks and a rise in immunity levels on the back of vaccination and natural infections. She also mentioned studies showing that transmission risk indoors is 18-point-seven times higher than outdoors.The commissioner, however, admitted there may be differing opinions on the timing and method for lifting the mask restrictions.She said the latest measure does not suggest a complete lifting outdoors, adding that high-risk groups are still highly recommended to wear a mask outside.