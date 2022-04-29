Domestic Woman, Boyfriend Indicted over Husband's Death in Valley Murder Case

A woman and her boyfriend have been referred to trial over the death of the woman's husband.



Prosecutors in Incheon said on Wednesday that they indicted Lee Eun-hae and her extramarital partner Cho Hyun-soo on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted insurance fraud.



The two are accused of causing the husband's death by convincing him to jump into a valley river in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province in June 2019, where he drowned.



The husband, surnamed Yoon, could not swim but was urged to make the dive without proper equipment. Prosecutors believe there was intentionality in the murder.



Lee is also accused of severely exploiting her husband economically and ostracizing him from his friends.



The two suspects also allegedly tried to poison Yoon with fish toxin and drown him at a fishing site earlier that year.



Lee also stands accused of insurance fraud as she claimed a hefty payout of 800 million won after Yoon's death.



The two went into hiding last December ahead of questioning by the prosecution. Others who are believed to have assisted their flight are also under investigation.