N. Korea Ordered Citizens to Stay Home Wednesday

Written: 2022-05-06 09:32:28Updated: 2022-05-06 10:38:51

North Korea reportedly ordered its citizens to stay in their homes on Wednesday for unidentified reasons, lifting the orders the next day.

The South Korean government reportedly confirmed on Thursday that the North Korean authorities issued the temporary order the day before. South Korean authorities are looking into reasons for the order.

Some speculators suggested that the order was possibly due to fever cases in the country.

An official from the South Korean government, however, said the move does not appear to be linked to any cases of fever or COVID-19, adding the government is closely watching the situation in North Korea.

NK News, a U.S.-based website that provides news on North Korea, said the North appeared to have issued the order due to fears that yellow dust from Mongolia and China might be spreading COVID-19.

However, North Korea did not issue any yellow dust warnings on Wednesday or Thursday.
