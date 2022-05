Photo : YONHAP News

The grounds of the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, previously omitted from maps for security reasons, were disclosed after the compound was opened to the general public by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Tuesday.The land ministry said it began providing the detailed map of the Cheong Wa Dae compound through the “V World” open platform from 3 p.m. on Tuesday.The former presidential office and its surroundings were previously unmarked, but the platform now shows and labels each building and facility within the complex.The map is expected to be available on the privately-run Kakao and Naver mobile map and navigation apps.