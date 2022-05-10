Pres. Yoon Vows to Set up Gov't Office for Overseas Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has unveiled plans to establish a government office for overseas Koreans as well as a system through which such Koreans can easily access administrative services abroad.Yoon disclosed the plans on Wednesday during a ceremony in Seoul celebrating his inauguration which was attended by some eleven-hundred overseas Koreans who were invited to Yoon’s inauguration on Tuesday.The president said his government will pursue substantive policies to expand the rights of overseas Koreans in a bid to create a global community where such Koreans and South Korea can jointly prosper.Yoon also vowed to identify and update the operational mechanism in the overseas voting system since its implementation more than a decade ago while also pledging to strengthen overseas Korean networks in various fields.Setting up a government office for overseas Koreans was one of Yoon’s campaign pledges.