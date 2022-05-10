S. Korea’s ICT Exports Top $19.9 Bln in April, up 17% On-Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology(ICT) products hit a record high for the month of April.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday, outbound shipments of ICT products last month jumped 16-point-nine percent on-year to reach 19-point-94 billion dollars.South Korea, a leading exporter of memory chips, mobile phones and electronic appliances, posted a double-digit growth in ICT exports for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.Combined ICT shipments in the first four months of the year reached an all-time high of 81-point-66 billion dollars.ICT imports for April, meanwhile, stood at 12-point-13 billion dollars, up 12-point-four percent on-year, resulting in a trade surplus of seven-point-81 billion dollars.Semiconductor exports in April rose 16 percent on-year to more than ten billion dollars, topping the ten billion dollar-mark for 12 consecutive months.Exports of digital displays such as televisions exceeded two billion dollars, while overseas shipments of mobile phones and computer-related goods reached one-point-24 billion dollars and one-point-76 billion dollars, respectively.Korea's ICT exports to five major importers such as China, Vietnam, the U.S., the European Union and Japan increased the 12th month.