3 S. Koreans Injured during Hair Salon Shooting in Dallas Koreatown

Photo : KBS News

Three Koreans were injured in a shooting incident inside a Koreatown hair salon in the U.S. city of Dallas.According to The Associated Press and local media reports on Thursday, three women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a man dressed all in black opened fire the previous day. The three people are the salon owner, an employee and a customer.Police said they believe that the shooter shouted something indiscernable when he walked into the salon. The shooter then fired his weapon and drove off in a maroon minivan.Investigators are also looking into reports of an earlier dispute involving a customer as well as an April 2 drive-by shooting at the shopping center where the salon is located to see if there is a connection.Meanwhile, the police do not believe that the latest shooting was a hate crime.