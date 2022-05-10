Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 30,000

Written: 2022-05-14 13:13:38Updated: 2022-05-14 13:27:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 30-thousand.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 29-thousand-581 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 55 from overseas.

Compared to the same day last week, the tally is down by ten-thousand.

Of the new cases, people aged 60 and older account for more than 21 percent and minors 18 and younger take up 19 percent.

The country's accumulated caseload is over 17-point-seven million.

Friday saw 55 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-661. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by six from the previous day at 341. 

Around 17 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while over 225-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.

On the vaccine front, more than 64 percent of the population and 89 percent of those aged 60 and older have been boosted with a third shot. Six-point-seven percent of the population and 24 percent of those 60 and above have received a second booster.
