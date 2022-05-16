N. Korea Asks for China's Assistance in Fight Against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly asked for China's assistance in its fight against COVID-19 after the outbreak of the virus last week.According to a source familiar with the bilateral relations on Sunday, North Korea recently asked China to provide quarantine supplies and equipment via a diplomatic channel, and related consultation is underway.The requested items are presumed to be testing equipment and medicine.South Korea and the United Nations have expressed intent to provide assistance, but North Korea appears to have asked for China's support in light of its close relations and geographical proximity.China also expressed hope to provide support and enhance cooperation with the North in the fight against COVID-19.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China will provide assistance and support if the North makes the request.