Sullivan: US Prepared to Respond to Any N. Korean Provocation during Biden's Trip

Written: 2022-05-19 08:14:27Updated: 2022-05-19 10:42:17

Photo : KBS News

The White House says that the U.S. is prepared to respond to any North Korean provocation, noting the North is expected to stage a test around President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday during a press briefing that the U.S. has intelligence indicating the genuine possibility of either a further missile test, including a long-range missile test, or a nuclear test in the days leading up to, during, or after the president's trip.

Sullivan then said the U.S. is preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur during the trip.

The top security official added that Washington is in close consultation with South Korea and Japan, adding that he discussed the possibility of a North Korean provocation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi as well during a phone call.

Sullivan said Biden won't be visiting the demilitarized zone on this trip and that he doesn't have a meeting scheduled with former President Moon Jae-in at this time. 

President Biden is set to embark on his first Asia trip this week, beginning with a visit to Seoul from Friday to Sunday followed by a trip to Japan from Sunday to Tuesday.
