RAT Results to be Accepted for Int'l Arrivals from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, results of rapid antigen testing by medical professionals will be accepted for travelers entering South Korea.Health authorities on Sunday announced the implementation of the new policy the following day.Previously, people entering the nation were obligated to submit a medical certificate stating they tested negative for COVID-19 with a PCR test taken within the last 48 hours.However, under the new rule, people will also be allowed to enter the nation upon submitting a negative rapid antigen test result issued within 24 hours prior to entry.The latest move is expected to improve convenience and lessen cost burdens for travelers coming to South Korea, with the government noting that PCR tests are more costly and harder to obtain abroad.The government also decided to continue allowing in-person visits at nursing homes for the time being. Initially, the rule was set to conclude last Sunday.