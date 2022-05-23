Vice Defense Minister Attends 2nd Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

Photo : KBS News

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul has discussed ways to support Ukraine in the second Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting held virtually on Monday.According to the defense ministry on Tuesday, Shin said Seoul strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it an act that violates the principles of the UN Charter.He also outlined the humanitarian and non-lethal military aid that Seoul has thus far provided to Ukraine before vowing to mull other ways to assist Ukraine as a member of the international community.Monday’s meeting, hosted by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, saw the participation of some 40 countries.Established in April, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group comprises NATO members, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and some other countries. The group holds monthly meetings to seek ways to help the war-stricken country.