Report: UN to Vote on N. Korea Sanctions on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council will reportedly vote on Thursday on a U.S.-led resolution to impose additional sanctions against North Korea for its ballistic missile launches.Reuters issued the report on Wednesday quoting a senior official of the U.S. government.After the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on March 24, the U.S. produced a draft of the new resolution and has discussed it with other UNSC members.The draft text would halve the amount of crude oil that North Korea can legally import each year to two million barrels. It would also halve the annual cap on refined petroleum exports to a maximum of 250-thousand barrels.The vote would come soon after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles, including an ICBM, on Wednesday when U.S. President Joe Biden was heading home after his tour to South Korea and Japan.