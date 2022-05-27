Blue Jays' Ryu Beats Ohtani, Angels in First Showdown

Photo : KBS News

Toronto Blue Jays' starter Ryu Hyun-jin has earned his second straight victory of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Angels in his first showdown with its star player Shohei Ohtani of Japan.Ryu held the Angels to two runs on six hits in five innings in an away game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.The Jays won 6-3 while Ryu lowered his earned run average from six to five-point-48.The Japanese two-way player pitched six innings against the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on six hits with ten strikeouts and one walk.The matchup between the two created buzz in South Korea and Japan as the countries are bitter sporting rivals.Ryu also maintained his dominance over Angels center fielder and prolific batter Mike Trout who ended up 0-for-3 against the South Korean lefthander.