South Korea to Set Up Tailored Network with Central, South American Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin said South Korea will seek to establish a tailored regional cooperation network with Central and South America.The minister delivered his remarks in Spanish as part of his opening address at a special forum held in downtown Seoul to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties ties with 15 Central and South American countries.Park said that the government will establish a network of a free trade agreement with Central and South America and deepen strategic dialogue with the region as well through summit diplomacy.Some 40 participants at the forum included ambassadors from Latin American nations, experts and analysts on the regions as well as figures from the National Assembly, representatives from the private and public sectors.The forum was jointly organized by the South Korean foreign ministry, Korean Council on Latin America and the Caribbean and Latin American Studies Association of Korea. Countries involved in the forum included Mexico, Nicaragua, Argentina, Colombia, Honduras, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Haiti, Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala and Ecuador.