Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi-hailing service providers will be permitted to offer shared rides for passengers beginning Wednesday.The transport ministry announced an amendment to taxi transportation business development rules on Tuesday to allow taxi-sharing among passengers.The amendment contains standards required for taxi-sharing to ensure passenger safety.Cab-sharing will only be permitted when all passengers are registered for the carpool through online taxi platforms, and they must be notified of the time and location of the other passenger's pickup.Taxis with less than five seats will only be allowed to transport people of the same gender, but larger taxis with six to ten seats and vans with 13 seats or less will not be subject to the regulation.Taxi drivers will be prohibited from arbitrarily sharing passengers.