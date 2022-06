Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS will serve as a goodwill ambassador to promote the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.An official from Big Hit Music, which represents the group, said on Friday that members ofBTS, the biggest boy band in the world, have agreed to lend their global star power to help win the bid to host the expo in light of the significance of the event for the coastal city as well as the nation.Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun earlier called CEO Park Ji-won of Hybe Corporation, the parent company of Big Hit Music, to appoint BTS as goodwill ambassador to actively promote Busan as the ideal host for the event.The CEO then said he would consider the request positively after verifying the schedule for the billboard-topping pop group.