Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Volleyball Legend Kim Yeon-koung to Return to V-League

Written: 2022-06-22 13:53:48Updated: 2022-06-22 14:46:20

Volleyball Legend Kim Yeon-koung to Return to V-League

Photo : YONHAP News

National volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung will return to the domestic professional league, having signed a one-year contract with Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders for the 2022-2023 season.

The club announced on Tuesday that the 34-year-old signed the biggest contract of the season in the women’s professional volleyball league, worth up to 700 million won, with 450 million won in guaranteed salary and a possible 250 million won in incentives.

The deal will bring Kim back to the V-League and the Pink Spiders after two seasons, having spent the past season in Shanghai.

Kim, who recently returned from personal training in the United States, reportedly turned down an offer from a European club to be closer to South Korean fans.

The star player is expected to participate in the 2022 Korean Volleyball Federation Cup set to be held in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, in August.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >