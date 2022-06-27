Menu Content

Domestic

Police Chief Resigns over New Ministerial Unit and Reshuffle Reversal

Written: 2022-06-27 14:19:39Updated: 2022-06-27 14:36:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong offered to step down, in apparent protest over the establishment of a unit under the interior ministry to oversee police operations.

Kim's resignation on Monday, 26 days short of the completion of his two-year term, comes days after President Yoon Suk Yeol chastised the police over a recent reversal in the reshuffling of senior police posts.

At a press conference, Kim apologized to the public for failing to put forth a plan that considers its best interests with regards to the interior ministry's advisory committee that recommended the new division.

The police chief pointed out that the panel recommendations are expected to change the very foundation of the police system, which must be focused on bolstering police neutrality and democracy. He emphasized that he had continuously called for an in-depth review and discussion on the matter.

Kim, who had requested a meeting with interior minister Lee Sang-min to deliver the national agency's position regarding the recommendations, had to settle for a phone conversation with the minister.

Stating that he had decided stepping down at this time would be the best decision, Kim thanked and apologized to fellow members of the police force.
